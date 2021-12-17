The azulgrana team receives the Alicante this Saturday in the match corresponding to day 18 of LaLiga. He will do so after a defeat and a draw in the competition that have kept him from the good dynamics of results since the arrival of Xavi Hernández.
FC Barcelona must get back on track with some victories if it wants to meet the minimum objective of qualifying for the Champions League in the next year, something essential due to sporting prestige and financial margin. The next one will be the last stake of the year, with which we believe that the Egarense coach can opt for the following eleven against the seventeenth in the table:
The German goalkeeper is the undisputed starter under sticks, despite having received much criticism recently for straying from his best performance. He has been able to finish without conceding in six of the 20 games played this season, having a great opportunity to add another.
The Spanish left-back missed the match against Osasuna due to injury, but he is the permanent piece in his demarcation. Despite being one of the heavyweights, his absence is noticeable in the left-handed lane and if he is available we are likely to see him.
Gerard Piqué’s suspension due to suspension facilitates the possibility of predicting who will play behind. The Spanish central defender has rested in the two most recent LaLiga stakes, where the club has not been able to win, and came from playing every minute in which he did win in the same competition.
The Uruguayan defender is one of Xavi Hernández’s essentials, whatever system he chooses. He did not have more than two minutes of play in the coach’s debut, but since then he has always given him the title.
The American and Dutch right-back has not had great continuity with his new coach, but a minor rival who is fighting for permanence should be an option to vindicate himself. It is the last match before Daniel Alves is available, so he has to show the coach that he deserves his trust.
The Spanish pivot has been a starter since the season began, without exception in any game. Being the last of the year, it would not make much sense to dose him, especially when it is a favorable context if an opponent who has difficulties to leave with the ball played is pressed up.
The Dutch midfielder was a substitute against Real Betis and did not complete the Champions League clash against Bayern München, so he does not have a great load of recent minutes. Everything indicates that we will see him start from the beginning.
The Spanish midfielder is another of the usual assets for Xavi Hernández, with whom he has added five of six starts since he arrived. It would be surprising not to see him start in this last crash of the year.
The Moroccan left winger has six games in LaLiga, having made his debut under Ronald Koeman and being a starter in the last three games with Xavi Hernández. After his goal against Osasuna, he is reinforced and everything seems to indicate that he will continue to have continuity.
The French right winger has started the last two games. You must be picking up a competitive pace based on minutes, even if your contractual situation does not end up generating confidence regarding its continuity in the next year.
The casualties in attack by Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and the retired Sergio “el Kun” Agüero force them to improvise an offensive without reference or play with Luuk De Jong. We see it more likely that the Spanish will continue to be a starter, as has happened in 11 of 16 LaLiga games this season where he has been seen on the pitch.
