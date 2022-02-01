The Argentine team already qualifies for the Qatar World Cup and goes through the last dates of the Qualifiers with ease. Today they will have to face Colombia, which has just lost to Peru and needs to get a good result from its visit to Córdoba.
La Albiceleste comes from beating Chile, but lost several players due to suspension. Leandro Paredes, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico and Rodrigo de Paul were booked and they must meet a date. They are joined by Alexis Mac Allister, who continues to test positive for COVID, Lionel Messi, who stayed in France and Cuti Romero and Joaquín Correa who are injured.
The coach will bet por give shooting to players like Gonzalo Montiel, who has been a substitute and the novelty will be the presence of Guido Rodríguez (He was absent against Chile due to COVID, but he recovered and traveled to the country).
Scaloni did not confirm the team and two of these four players will play: “Papu” Gomez, Lucas Ocampos, Paulo Dybala and Nicholas Gonzalez.
The possible XI of the Selection: Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Germán Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez and Marcos Acuña; Alejandro “Papu” Gómez or Lucas Ocampos, Guido Rodríguez and Giovani Lo Celso; Nicolás González or Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María.
#eleven #Argentine #team #face #Colombia #Scaloni #big
Leave a Reply