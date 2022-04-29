Real Madrid plays LaLiga against Español in the middle of the tie against Manchester City. This is the possible eleven that he will take out at the Santiago Bernabéu to sing the alirón:
He hasn’t had any chances all season. He didn’t even play in the Cup semifinals, which was his competition. He deserves such an award.
With Carvajal as the starter, he will play to rest him for Wednesday’s game against Manchester City. Lucas has done quite a season this year.
Vallejo’s turn will come. Alaba injured and Nacho and Militao suspended. Carlo will have no choice but to put the young Spanish central defender to play. He has barely played this year.
The Real Madrid youth squad is a player with a lot of projection and will play as a starter in the game where Madrid can win La Liga. It would be surprising to see Carvajal as the starting center back.
The Captain deserves this game. It may be one of his last at the Bernabéu and winning La Liga would be something very emotional for him. He is a legend of Real Madrid.
It could be a good opportunity for the youth squad. He has not played in the league since the match against Mallorca in the first round. Casemiro will have minutes too.
The minutes are more than deserved for Dani. His professionalism has meant that next year he will wear the Real Madrid shirt again.
He will not play against Manchester City as a starter, so he will have minutes against Español. Eduardo has had a very good season in his first contact with Real Madrid
He hasn’t had his best season and rumors of a possible departure have begun to spread. He has lost a lot of weight in the team. He is a player who has not appeared in important moments.
He deserves the minutes more than anyone. Every time he goes out he eats the lawn of the Santiago Bernabéu. It may be that he will play his last game as a Real Madrid player.
A legend like him deserves a farewell like this. Winning a League as a starter. Gareth will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season after a few very discreet years.
