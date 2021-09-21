The merengue team will face the Balearic team this Wednesday in a stake corresponding to the sixth day of LaLiga. This is the first week-long date for the domestic competition of the season.
Real Madrid barely had time to digest the agonizing victory (1-2) in the Valencian fiefdom, managing the dosage while preparing the clash against RCD Mallorca. For this match, Carlo Ancelotti may make the first rotations, even more so considering that he will face Villarreal on Saturday. Our bet for the alignment, with a 1-4-2-3-1 system, is the following:
The Belgian goalkeeper has played every possible minute so far this year and, except for illness or sanction, it does not seem that he will stop doing so in LaLiga and the Champions League. In Copa del Rey it may be time for other goals.
The Spanish left-back has played two games as a starter in the first team this season and is an interesting piece of rotation considering the physical condition of Ferland Mendy and Marcelo Vieira. It can be a good context to grow.
The Austrian defender has played his last three games as a defender, missing one due to muscle discomfort and being able to rest for that reason. That is why we believe that it will start again.
The Brazilian central defender has played every minute so far this season, being still too early to think about rotations in his case as he has a good physical tone.
The Galician right winger came in to replace Daniel Carvajal due to injury at the Mestalla. With the Madrilenian off for the next matches, it seems difficult not to see him as a solution in this plot.
The Brazilian pivot rested about half of the second half in the last game with a view to the calendar that was to come. This dosage invites you to think that you are waiting for the next appointment.
The Croatian midfielder was not in two games at the beginning of the season due to discomfort in the adductors and has not completed any of the games he has played. That gradual dosage at 36 years old invites us to believe that he will continue in the same line.
The Brazilian left winger is in a state of grace, having scored five goals and two assists so far this year. Since he scored in the first clash of the season, he has been seen with confidence and has already had four consecutive games starting from the start.
The Spanish midfielder has had two starts so far this year, and this may be the ideal context to play at the start and try to generate good feelings in Carlo Ancelotti. It should be remembered that he is in the last year of his contract.
The Brazilian right winger comes from giving victory in Inter’s field in the Champions League. He has not been a starter yet so far this year, which could be an interesting occasion for it.
The French forward started the campaign at a high level with six goals and five assists in six games. He is at an excellent level, especially in LaLiga, with four goals in the last two stakes. The offensive influence he has makes it difficult not to see him on the pitch.
