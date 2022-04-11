Real Madrid will face Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals to decide who advances to the semifinals of the European tournament. Madrid has a significant loss in defense for the second leg. Militao will be left without playing due to accumulation of cards. This is the possible alignment of Real Madrid:
The Madrid goalkeeper showed in the first leg why he can be the best goalkeeper currently with a great performance in the first leg and keeping a clean sheet in the last league match.
He completed a fairly solid match against Chelsea and should play the starting lap. He did not play against Getafe to avoid problems.
The youth squad will start in Militao’s position and will have to deliver as he has done so many times. Luxury substitute for the Madrid defense since he can play in any of the positions.
Without his partner, he will have to demonstrate his leadership skills to organize the white defense. The Austrian is having a great first season at Real Madrid and is a regular starter.
Although there are still some doubts about the full-back’s physical condition, it seems that he arrives in time for the game. Very solid defensively, although we’ll see what level he reaches after being doubtful all week.
Militao’s loss makes Casemiro have to be even more attentive in defense to avoid scares. As always, indisputable for Ancelotti.
The Croatian rested in the league game thinking about Chelsea and that could be a blessing for Real Madrid. If Kroos and Modric hold out physically, the midfield battle will be won for sure.
Like the ’10’, Kroos did not play against Getafe and his ownership is indisputable. The German will arrive with a week off thanks to Ancelotti’s rotations.
There should be no doubt about Valverde starting, at least in big games like this one. Together with the rest of his teammates, the claw and speed that he brings to the game in the midfield will be vital to tie the game together and not let the tie slip away.
The Brazilian is capable of creating the necessary overflow to close the game at any time. He comes from assisting in the Champions League and also the league against Getafe, with a nice center with the outside. Undisputed starter throughout the season.
Benzema has scored six goals in Real Madrid’s last two Champions League games. Six. Thanks to him, Madrid started the second leg with a good lead.
#eleven #Real #Madrid #receive #Chelsea #Nacho #enter #Militão
Leave a Reply