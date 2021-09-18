The Real Madrid faces tomorrow the Valencia in Mestalla from 9:00 p.m. A star duel between two of the league’s co-leaders to close day 5. This could be the XI by Ancelotti for him beginning:
Courtois comes from being the star of Real Madrid against Inter. Thanks to his saves he kept his team in the game and they were able to win in the end. Last year they shot him from the penalty spot at Mestalla (3 goals) on the day he conceded the most goals of the entire season (4-1). He will want to redeem himself.
In this beginning of season they are respecting him much more the injuries. The truth is that he is the only pure right-back in the squad, and if he recovers his level of yesteryear, he is by far the best player in that position. Tomorrow’s is a gala game, a good test for him.
He’s playing absolutely everything at the start of the season. Ramos and Varane’s marches in the summer have made Militao the team’s No. 1 center-back. He started a little looser than he finished last year, but if he recovers that level he will give a lot of security to the white rear.
The logical thing is that who accompanies Militao in the center of the rear is Nacho. On Wednesday he had to act as a left-back, a position in which he always plays very well thanks to his versatility. Against Celta in the league he made some dangerous mistakes, although he corrected it in the second half. In Mestalla he debuted with the first team, 10 years ago.
It is presumed that Alaba will start tomorrow from the left side. The Austrian has been signed among other things because he can perform in various positions. He could change his position with Nacho perfectly, although Ancelotti wants to take advantage of his physical power to cover the bands of the Chés
One more year at Real Madrid and a year in which there is no natural substitute for Casemiro. It looks like this season is also going to play everything, and more so if tomorrow’s game is against a rival of the Valencia entity and who is a co-leader in this start of the league.
His two good games off the bench will fill him with confidence for the next duels. Goal against Celta and assistance against Inter to show that his arrival at Real Madrid has not weighed him down. Ancelotti could award him with the starting tomorrow first of all a miura.
Modric had missed a couple of games due to injury in the opening days. After the national team break, he returned with strength and once again has been the helm of the whites in these matches. Against Valencia he must be one of those who throws the team behind his back.
It was symptomatic that Hazard did not play a single second in Wednesday’s game. Maybe Ancelotti wanted to keep him fresh for this day, especially considering that Bale is injured. The Belgian will have a new opportunity to continue progressing, at a start to the season that is once again discreet.
He is one of the fashionable men in our country. It started like a shot, and in just 4 days he has already scored 4 goals. Against Celta he gave a real display, with both and a provoked penalty included. He could not shine much against Inter, but he will undoubtedly be one of the attractions of the duel.
The season continues to pass and Benzema not only maintains the level, but seems to be raising it. He is the top scorer in the league, with 5 goals in 4 games and a very fresh hat-trick against Celta. Valencia is one of his favorite victims, having scored 12 goals in 24 games.
