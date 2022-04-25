Real Madrid travels to Manchester to play the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. The white team comes from chaining good results in La Liga and they have almost won the competition, so they will join all their efforts in this tie. This is the possible eleven with which they will play the first leg:
As always, the Belgian will be under the sticks. Since the arrival of Courtois in Madrid, the goal has taken a leap in quality, although now they have conceded three games in a row.
The Madrid youth squad has been Ancelotti’s bet in recent games, above Lucas Vázquez, and it seems that the coach trusts him for the big games.
His absence in the second leg of the quarters was very noticeable, with a very disorganized line and without the physical presence that the Brazilian brings. It will be very important for the match.
Alaba has entered the call, although it will be doubtful until the last moment. If he arrives, he will be a starter for sure, but if he doesn’t, Nacho will play as central.
The left-back is a defensive pillar in the team, and against such a powerful Manchester City he is vital for the Whites.
The Brazilian arrives as a doubt until the end, just like Alaba. When Casemiro is missing, the defensive line is unbalanced and Madrid suffers more than necessary. If he does not arrive, Camavinga will take his place.
After 33 league games and entering the Champions League semi-finals, Modric seems to have played no games. His physical condition at 36 years old is enviable, and the Real Madrid game always goes through him.
The German’s season is being a little more discreet than expected, but he is still important for the team. If he manages to get into the game and set the pace, he will be essential for Madrid.
As usual for several weeks, everything points to Valverde starting on Tuesday. His presence on the pitch will be very important to be able to counter Manchester City’s speed in that sector of the pitch.
Once again, he will be in charge of overflowing and unbalancing. He rested against Osasuna and there was no game over the weekend, so the Brazilian arrives in perfect condition.
Closing the eleven will be Karim Benzema, who has an enviable scoring streak. In the last three Champions League games he has scored 7 very important goals for the team, and the Frenchman always wants more.
