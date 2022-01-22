These will be the players chosen by Ancelotti for the match against Elche:
The Belgian goalkeeper rarely misses a game. He is right now the best goalkeeper in the world, and his ownership is guaranteed.
We wait for the Spanish side ahead of Lucas Vázquez, who when he had to participate has been more than successful.
The Austrian is now fully recovered. Whenever he is in top form he plays. Life insurance for Ancelotti’s team.
Militao has silenced the mouths of all his detractors. A defender like the top of a pine tree who is more important for this team every day.
Ferland Mendy is completing good matches lately. To day of today few wings can be compared to the French. When Marcelo plays in his place, Real Madrid notices him a lot.
We know the center of the field by heart. Casemiro will take his place at midfield and try to bring consistency to what is arguably the best midfield in the league.
Modric is living his thirtieth youth. Tireless and irreplaceable player in this team. As Florentino said the other day, he’s here to win another Ballon d’Or.
The German is completing a brilliant season. He is one of those players that should be talked about more than done. Perhaps Ancelotti should ration his time, he plays everything.
Vinicius jr is an essential player for this team. When the whites get stuck they turn to the most unbalanced player of his, and he is in charge of solving the problems.
The top scorer in La Liga cannot be missing from the elevens for the white team. Karim is enjoying the best moment of his career. Few strikers on the planet have records of him.
Part with an advantage over Marco Asensio. He stretches the field, a circumstance that his team takes advantage of and his coach likes.
#eleven #Real #Madrid #face #Elche
