Real Madrid will visit Balaídos next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Spanish time (11:30 a.m. Mexico and 1:30 p.m. Argentina). This is the possible eleven that Ancelotti could draw:
Undisputed for Carlo Ancelotti. Having the best goalkeeper in the world in your team makes everything easier.
He has not been with the Spanish team and has been working in Valdebebas so he will surely start in Vigo. The bad moment that Dani Carvajal is going through doesn’t make it very difficult for Carlo either.
He only played the last game of the break with Brazil, so the physical wear and tear hasn’t been very great. Against Celta he will start, although Nacho could enter the equation.
The Austrian has assured ownership. He was eliminated by Gareth Bale’s Wales in the first game of this break and he is in very good shape physically. Militao or Nacho will accompany you.
Ferland returns from his injury and does so in a somewhat strange way as his future is still up in the air. According to the latest information, Madrid has in its plans to put him up for sale because they do not accept his economic claims.
The same case as Militao. He only played 80 minutes in the first game so he will reach 100% for the match against Celta de Vigo. The only piece that he could supply would be the entry of Camavinga.
He has had minutes in his two games with Croatia and aims to start, but the falcon Fede Valverde can enter the eleven.
He has not played with Germany because he has withdrawn from the national team, so he has been exercising in Valdebebas all these days. His ownership is more than confirmed.
The same case as Kroos and Lucas Vázquez. He has trained in Valdebebas so he aims to start, although it would not be unusual to see a 4-4-2 and that he stay out of the eleven.
Benzema was not called up for the French team, so he will be in Real Madrid’s eleven to get ready for the big date they will have against Chelsea.
Vini arrives at the match after having only played 75 minutes with Brazil. He has scored his first goal with the national team in the Maracana. He already has Chelsea between his eyebrows.
