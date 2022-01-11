The merengue team will face off with the Catalans this Wednesday for the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. In case of victory, they will wait until Sunday to face the winner of the other tie between Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club for the title.
Carlo Ancelotti is determined to win the first title of his second spell at Real Madrid. He leads LaLiga, he waits in the second round of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. Facing an issue where he only has the casualties of Gareth Bale and Mariano Díaz, we believe that he will opt for his gala eleven in the usual 4-3-3 tactical system:
The Belgian goalkeeper is the undisputed starter under sticks except for injury or cupbearer match. The Italian coach gives this tournament to Andriy Lunin, but in the rest of the official bets there are no doubts. They have left a clean sheet in 11 of the 27 games played.
The French left-back started the season with a muscular injury, but since he recovered he has had no rival in his position. It is common for the matches to end and he has come to attend to close the score against Valencia.
The Austrian defender has missed two stakes so far this year: one for muscle problems and the other for testing positive for COVID-19. In the others he has always been a starter and, generally, ends the matches. He is the leader of the rear despite having arrived this season.
The Brazilian defender only rested during the visit to Granada in November and three minutes in October against Shakhtar Donetsk, playing all the rest of the course. Carlo Ancelotti found his central partner and is practically immovable.
Daniel Carvajal has recovered from his muscular ailments, but he has not played under them for practically a month. In this way, the Galician is postulated as the occupant of the right side again, as usually happens given the absence of the Madrilenian.
The Brazilian pivot has missed two games so far this year, one due to dosage and the other due to suspension after receiving five yellow cards. The latter was the third to last in LaLiga, where he could catch air. He comes from attending to inaugurate the electronic against Valencia.
The German midfielder began his season at the end of September, after recovering from his pubic injury. With practically two months less charge of minutes than its peers, the dosage is less necessary and it can be seen regularly. He has started in all but two games: his comeback and in the Copa del Rey.
The Croatian midfielder has missed eight games this season, seven of them due to various casualties and one due to technical decision. He has been a starter in the last two of LaLiga after being quarantined for testing positive for COVID-19, so he has dosed energy during that period. We have seen him start from the beginning in 19 of the 20 crashes in which he has been present.
The Brazilian left winger has been in a state of grace since the start of the season. He has taken over the left-handed flank of the offense and accumulates 14 goals and nine assists in 26 games, starting 24 of them. He comes from adding a double against Valencia after overcoming the positive in COVID-19.
The Franco-Algerian striker has 22 goals and eight assists in 25 games, being the team’s main offensive support. He has been a starter in all the games where he has been available and comes from signing four goals in his last three stakes.
The Spanish right-winger is not an indisputable starter, as shown by the fact that he has started in 10 of the 22 games he has played this season. However, it has been in the last three games he has played, with a positive for COVID-19 among them. Everything indicates that we will see him again in said demarcation.
