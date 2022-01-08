Tomorrow one of the classics of the French league will take place between two of the most successful teams in the championship. However, what should be a momentous match for the fight for the title, will have no more claim than to see the stars of PSG play, as Olympique de Lyon is in a lousy thirteenth position and the Parisian team, in addition , has an advantage of 13 points over the second classified, which allows him to play this match very calmly.
Even so, PSG needs to pick up a competitive rhythm and go 100% for the game, because if it does not maintain the level, it will end up paying it in the Champions League, where a very serious Real Madrid can eliminate it. They have a month to improve feelings, because so far it seems that the pieces do not fit well.
For the match against Olympique, Pochettino will only have two casualties, Ramos and Neymar, and although they are two important players, the Argentine coach will be able to line up an eleven capable of beating anyone.
Who will be available is Messi, who still does not seem to have adapted to the team and the league, in which he has only scored one goal. The Argentine will want to start the new year with a goal to regain feelings and fight to win the long-awaited Champions League that he wants to lift before retiring. In attack he would be accompanied by Mbappé and Di María, who would be Neymar’s luxury replacement.
In goal we wait for Donnarumma, who has established himself as the starting goalkeeper, and in defense it will be Diallo who will accompany Marquinhos. The center of the field will be led by Verratti and we assume that his companions will be Gueye and Wijnaldum. Therefore, this is how eleven would be.
Donnarumma; Achraf, Marquinhos, Diallo, Nuno Mendes; Gueye, Verratti, Wijnaldum; Say Maria, Messi, Mbappé.
