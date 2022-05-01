Manchester United and Brentford will meet this Monday, May 2 at Old Trafford in a match corresponding to matchday 35 of the Premier League. The Red Devils would take the field with these starter items:
The Spanish goalkeeper will position himself in the goal to try to give balance to a defense that lacks it. Great season of Madrid.
The Portuguese winger has been the usual player in that demarcation since the arrival of the German coach. He will repeat against Brentford.
Varane is not being that safe and fast center back that the Manchester club had dreamed of when they signed him. Discreet season of the Gaul.
The Swede will form a couple with the French center-back as a result of the absence of Harry Maguire.
The Brazilian left-back is one of the few players who have benefited from the arrival of the German coach. Good season offensively and defensively, at least compared to the previous one.
The Scotsman will form in the middle with Matic due to injuries to Fred and Pogba. McTominay is a fixture whenever his team needs consistency.
The tireless Serbian will lead an atypical midfield made up of injuries and drops in form.
Bruno will unite the attack with the attack with his indisputable quality and his unique ability to sway games in favor of his interests.
Rashford has been making headlines in recent weeks due to Ten Hag’s intention to recover his best level for next season.
Elanga has found a place in the eleven thanks to constant great performances in the games in which he has had the option to play. Footballer of the future, and of the present.
Cristiano Ronaldo will occupy the point of attack among so many rumors about a possible exit in the next summer market.
