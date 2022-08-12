United faces the second day with the intention of carrying out a complete facelift that allows their fans to get excited.
These will be the eleven chosen by Erik Ten Hag:
De Gea is one of the most important players in this team. The Spanish goalkeeper remains an eternal undervalued.
Diogo Dalot is the footballer chosen to occupy the right lane. The Portuguese tends to stand out more in defensive tasks than in offensive additions.
Harry Maguire seems to have won the position over Rafa Varane. The English centre-back, captain of the Red Devils, has been at a fairly low level since the beginning of last season.
The Argentine is one of United’s big bets. Lisandro Martínez has the full confidence of his coach and in the first league match he showed what he is capable of.
Luke Shaw is now fully recovered from his injury. The left-hander has enough level to be a fixture in Ten Hag’s elevens.
Fred will be in charge of destroying everything that happens around him. The carioca seems to like the Dutch coach more than McTominay.
The Scotsman will have to accompany Fred in midfield while waiting for the club to close a contract. The dream player for that position is Frenkie de Jong.
Christian Eriksen will be in charge of linking the midfield with the forward. The Dane was one of the highlights of the duel against Brighton.
Bruno Fernandes will keep his position but thrown to the left side. When the Portuguese is well, his team appreciates it.
Cristiano Ronaldo will regain his position at the tip of the spear. The former Real Madrid player must be key in the offensive waves of his team. Without him, Manchester has a serious problem facing the door.
Jadon Sancho is one of the hopes of this team. If he manages to recover the level that he showed the world from Dortmund, we are talking about a star.
#eleven #Manchester #United #visit #Brentford
Leave a Reply