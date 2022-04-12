Manchester City faces Atlético de Madrid this Wednesday for a place in the Champions League semifinals. The Citizen were far superior to the Atletico in the first leg, but with 1-0, the tie is still very open, especially considering that Atlético plays at home in the second leg.
Guardiola’s men had a very demanding game both against Atlético and this weekend against Liverpool, so they could feel this accumulation of efforts. What is clear is that Manchester City will have to go with everything, and they shouldn’t rotate, because their rival is a specialist in carrying out this type of tie.
The only change compared to the previous match could be that of Fernandinho, who ended up with discomfort against Liverpool. Gabriel Jesús could enter for the Brazilian, while Bernardo Silva could delay his position and play in midfield. Foden would also change his position, that from playing false nine, he would leave his position to the Brazilian striker and would play on one of the bands.
In defence, Pep Guardiola is without Ruben Dias, a very important player for the team. For him, we assume that the Stones will continue to play, although he left some doubts in recent games. Let’s go with the possible eleven:
Edison; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Cancelo; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Foden, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus.
