A new week begins and with it comes the second leg of Europe’s top competition, the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. These semifinals will open with a more than interesting Manchester City against Real Madrid, here we leave you the possible line-up of Pep Guardiola’s team.
The Brazilian goalkeeper will almost certainly be Manchester City’s starting goalkeeper in this game, just as he has been for the rest of the season.
Kyle Walker is likely to play as a starter at right-back for the Etihad, it is also normal to see him play the role of central defender.
The Portuguese central defender is a great player, when he is at his best he is one of the best players in his position, he has been injured but we saw him start in the previous league match against Watford.
Together with Rúben Dias we will surely see Aymeric Laporte. The Spanish central defender and the Portuguese central defender create an impenetrable defense.
Due to the absence of Joao Cancelo, we will most likely see Zinchenko play at left back in this match.
Rodri is a great player, there is no doubt about that. The Spanish pivot controls the game to perfection, we will see him as a starter against Real Madrid,
One of the best players on the squad, one of the best players on the planet. The Belgian will be a key player for City in this tie.
The German midfielder will be Pep Guardiola’s last piece for the “citizen” midfield.
The young British player will start in the offensive zone on the left wing. He treasures great quality in his boots.
It is not the first time that we see Bernardo Silva acting as a false “9”, next Tuesday we will surely see him performing that role again.
The Algerian striker is having a great season with Manchester City. He is a player that Real Madrid must take into account.
#eleven #Manchester #City #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply