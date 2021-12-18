Real Madrid will face Cádiz this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu in a match marked by the Covid 19 outbreak in the Whites. In addition to not being able to count on the positives, there are players who are doubtful due to physical problems and it is not known if they will be available to the coach.
Despite all these setbacks, the Italian coach will bet on a recognizable eleven with few changes.
It is one of the positions where there is no room for doubt. Being available, Courtois is always a fixture under the sticks and even more so now that he is in a great moment of form and in each game he makes at least one of those saves that are worth points for his team.
The first novelty regarding the last league game against Atlético will be the right back, Carvajal was substituted in the last minutes of the derby and in the last training session he was working alone. Most likely, Nacho will start in that position
The Brazilian is a fixture for Ancelotti, in fact he is the outfield player who has played the most minutes this season and has started every game. Militao is performing at a high level and is showing that he has stripes to be a starting defender for Madrid.
The Austrian is another of the fixed and together with Militao he forms one of the best central teams in LaLiga. Alaba is performing at the level of the expectations he generated after his arrival at the Bernabéu and having him in the center of the rear is a sure thing.
The defense is completed by Ferland Mendy. Since his return, the Frenchman has been one of the essentials and is performing like last season: solid in defense and each game more daring in attack.
Another of those who does not fail is Casemiro and that the Brazilian already weighs the minutes and has not yet managed to find his best version. But there is no one on the squad who recovers as many balls as he does and brings balance to the team
The baton of the game will be led by Toni Kroos. If Cádiz does not pressure him and let him think, then the German will have the necessary space to give a recital of his own and have fun on the field. Of the three untouchables in the midfield, the German is the one who is physically better.
Luka Modric has been left out of the summoned list. The one who has the best chance of taking his place is Fede Valverde who needs to regain prominence in the team.
Without Rodrygo and without Marco Asensio the right wing would be occupied by Lucas Vázquez, who is Ancelotti’s third option in that position. The Galician has already started in that position several times throughout the season.
On the left wing will be, how could it be otherwise, Vinicius. The Brazilian is one of the best players in the team and in LaLiga and it would be unthinkable to imagine a Madrid without him at this time.
Karim Benzema is almost ruled out due to his muscular discomfort and his place in the eleven would be occupied by Luka Jovic. In Serbian he has already replaced him against Real Sociedad, Inter Milan and Atlético de Madrid, and Ancelotti is satisfied with his work. Will this season be the one of your explosion as a Real Madrid player?
