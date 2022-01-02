The Barça team ends this Sunday a weak first round in terms of results, but with the hope of having seen the first outbreaks with the arrival of Xavi Hernández. He will go to the Balearic fiefdom with the mission of starting the year of definitive reconstruction positively.
The FC Barcelona occupies the seventh place of the table in LaLiga, to two points of some places of Champions League that must be the minimum objective for end of course. To fight for the three points in Son Moix, the coach must build an eleven without Jordi Alba, Álex Balde, Sergiño Dest, Moussa Wagué, Daniel Alves, Sergio Busquets, Pedri González, Pablo Páez “Gavi”, Sergi Roberto, Philippe Coutinho, Ez Abde, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembélé, Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay. We believe he will go 1-4-3-3 with the following players:
The German goalkeeper has played every LaLiga match since he recovered from his knee surgery. He has started 22 times, leaving the goal to zero in six and receiving 28 goals.
The Spanish defender is one of Xavi Hernández’s wild cards in defense to occupy the position that is necessary. In this case, the losses of Jordi Alba, Sergiño Dest and Álex Balde suggest that their presence on the left side will be the most likely solution.
The Uruguayan central defender has started in the last five LaLiga games, completing them all. It is clear that the Catalan coach trusts him after overcoming his injury.
The Spanish defender has been another of the usual start with the Egarense on the bench. In a match where there may be a lot of new faces, it is key that the hierarchy of veterans present is on the pitch.
The right-back has entered a first-team call-up for the third time, without minutes in the previous two. He returned to the subsidiary this year after one in Castellón and is one of the permanent ones.
The Spanish pivot has entered his fifth call-up with the first team, in which he hopes to add his first minutes due to the loss of Sergio Busquets. It is the only natural effective in said demarcation in the call.
The Dutch midfielder must take a step forward in the engine room with the absence of the captain, who received the fifth yellow. It is a good opportunity to have the handle of the medullary and vindicate after a season in which it does not finish being regular.
The Spanish midfielder has played 10 games this season, not starting in any of them. Xavi Hernández has put him in four of the seven where he has been, which could be a good opportunity to stimulate him from the beginning.
The Spanish midfielder comes from being a substitute in the last two league stakes and scoring two goals in the most recent three. The casualties and their performance make them have a chance to start from the beginning.
The Spanish-Moroccan right winger was a bet by Xavi Hernández on his debut, letting him play the first half. Since then, some call without minutes have made him stay away from having more options. With so many casualties, everything indicates that he may have a new opportunity.
The Spanish right winger has been present in the last three league games with the first team, starting the most recent two. You already know what it is to score and play as a nine, where it seems that you can act again.
