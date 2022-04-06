Barcelona continues its climb and this time it is their turn to play the quarterfinals of the Europa League traveling to Frankfurt. Xavi’s men are in incredible form and have already gone 12 games without losing, with 4 consecutive wins playing against Real Madrid and Sevilla in between.
This is the possible line-up of FC Barcelona for their match.
The German has kept a clean sheet in his last two games, which are nothing more and nothing less than against Sevilla and Real Madrid. He is life insurance for Barcelona and he will start.
Araujo will be Xavi’s only option at right-back on Thursday, as Dest is still injured and Dani Alves is not registered for the Europa League. The Uruguayan is having a great season and has already played a game in that position.
Eric García will enter the starting eleven in the position of Ronald Araujo. The central defender has already played against Galatasaray as a starter and also against Real Madrid.
Piqué is an indisputable starter in Xavi’s and any coach’s lineups. He has become one of the best Spanish central defenders and is the soul of the Blaugrana defense.
Another indisputable in Barcelona. He no longer has his best ally in attack, let’s remember the connection he had with Messi, but he continues to perform at a high level.
It seems that the years do not pass for Busquets. Together with Piqué and Jordi Alba, they have seen countless teammates pass through the locker room but they are still there, and with the level to be a starter and lead the culé midfield.
The Dutchman is showing himself quite comfortable in this reformed style that Xavi has brought and he doesn’t usually lose any game.
Pedri’s explosion this season is to make a movie. The Canarian player is becoming one of the best midfielders today and has just scored a great goal against Sevilla.
Dembelé has managed to link a few months without injuries and it shows. He has recovered the best version of himself and has 5 assists in his last three league games.
The striker has met his teammate Dembelé again on the same team and it seems that he has been playing for Barcelona for years. Two goals and an assist at the Bernabéu certify his great form.
Ferrán closes a dream line of attack. Since his arrival, he plays everything and also contributes with assists and goals as if he didn’t cost much. Secure holder.
