Barcelona with the homework already done ensuring the Champions League place for next year, nothing is at stake against Celta, only trying new things for next year. This is the possible eleven that Xavi will draw:
It may be that Ter Stegen causes low again as he did against Betis. Barcelona’s substitute goalkeeper may have minutes at this end of the season.
The veteran Barcelona winger may be counting on his last minutes of this stage. The new signings this summer may leave him without options to play next season.
He has just renewed his contract and is going to be a fixture in the culé defence. His performance is very high and his projection is even higher. He is a center back to dominate the next decade.
Like Dani Alves, he may be enjoying the minutes he has left. His performance is not good at all and the signings of Christensen or Azpilicueta are already closed.
At this level he will never leave Barcelona. Jordi has returned to recover his novel despite how badly the year started with Koeman. His attitude has changed radically and today it is impossible to imagine him on the bench.
The helm of Barcelona will start again as a starter. It could be that we are seeing the last dances of Busquets at the highest level. After the World Cup in Qatar we will see how Busi is doing.
He is the future of Barcelona despite the fact that he has not yet agreed anything with Barcelona about his renewal. The latest rumors say that Gavi has reached a verbal agreement for his renewal, but nothing has been decided.
His performance has plummeted. No one expected to see Frenkie in this way, so much so that there is speculation that the player might leave at the end of the season. Manchester United, PSG or Juventus are behind the Dutchman.
Barcelona’s golden child is back on the mend. He returned against Betis with a goal included and is expected to start against Celta. Looking ahead to next season, he is a great reinforcement for Xavi.
His contribution to the team in recent games is taking him to the starting lineup. Memphis wants to succeed at Barcelona and proof of this is his performance day by day.
Even without knowing anything about his possible renewal, he is the player with the highest quality in the Blaugrana attack. It could be a busy summer for him if he decides not to renew with the Blaugrana entity. The teams do not lack Ousmane.
