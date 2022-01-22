FC Barcelona faces Alavés this Sunday at the Camp Nou in the match corresponding to matchday 22 of LaLiga Santander. The Catalans are coming off losing in the semifinals of the Super Cup and missing out on the Copa del Rey in the round of 16, and it seems that Xavi is having a harder time than expected to revive the team.
Barça needs to return to the path of victory as soon as possible to regain sensations and not to move away from its objective, which is fourth place. To try to take the three points, Xavi could get the next eleven.
The German goalkeeper gives you one of lime and one of sand in each game. He’s capable of making good saves but then he makes uncharacteristic mistakes, something he’s been dragging on all season. One of the keys for the recovery of Barça is that Ter Stegen returns to his best level and is more reliable under the sticks.
Dani Alves has come to play and at the moment there is no one to take him out of the eleven. There are times when the Brazilian shows his age, but even so, his performance convinces Xavi more than what Mingueza or Dest can offer.
In the center of the defense will be Gerard Piqué. The defender finished the game against Athletic with discomfort but that is not an obstacle for him to start tomorrow. Neither Eric García, nor Umtiti, nor Lenglet have made merits to remove him from eleven.
If there is a defender in this Barça who is indisputable due to his state of form, it is Ronald Araújo. The Uruguayan is the best of the Blaugrana defense and against fast strikers he is the one with the most legs and strength to run.
Another indisputable is Jordi Alba although in his case it is because he has no one to replace him. The winger also finished the San Mamés match with discomfort but is fit to play tomorrow.
The captain will continue to be part of the starting eleven. Busquets is another of the players who does not have a replacement in the squad and there is no one who performs in his position as well as him.
Gavi’s sanction after his expulsion in Granada reopens the doors of eleven to a Frenkie de Jong who is going through his worst moment with Barcelona. Not only has he been overtaken by the youth squad, but his contribution to the team is null.
Already recovered from the injury, Pedri has been a starter in the last two games and everything seems to indicate that he will repeat tomorrow. The Canarian requested the change against Athletic but he has no discomfort that prevents him from playing. The last two games it was noted that Pedri was on the field. He just needs to pick up the pace of competition because the class still has it intact.
Another who is on his way to becoming one of Xavi’s regulars is Ferrán Torres, who already knows what it means to score in a Barça shirt. As in the case of Pedri, he has to pick up the rhythm of the competition and that is achieved by playing.
Jutglá could enter the other band, who was already a starter on Thursday in the Cup, although as 9. It should not be ruled out that Abde or even Memphis Depay, who has practically disappeared, could occupy that position.
The eleven will be completed by Luuk de Jong who returns after serving in the Copa del Rey the sanction that he carried from last season. The Dutchman has scored in the last three games with Barça, we’ll see if the streak continues. The team will need him more than ever.
