Always with my Flock ?? See you this Tuesday to face Xolos and take another step ?⚪️? ? ➡️ https://t.co/ignXqdXaeK pic.twitter.com/2bAFzsIN9n – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 18, 2022

Barely Marcelo Michel Leano left the technical direction, the rojiblanco team was able to win, under the command of Richard ChainSD of Tapatio of the Expansion Leaguewhich made several changes before Machinechanging to a line of five and placing a nominal ‘9’, something that the previous helmsman ruled out.

“I STAY WITH THE COMMITMENT OF THE PLAYERS” #LUP | The words of Ricardo Cadena, interim technical director of Guadalajara, after the victory over Juan Reynoso’s Cruz Azul @andremarinpuig, @alexblanco23, @FerCevallosF, @RafaMLOficial & @YayoDelaTorreM pic.twitter.com/fWmPolrigd – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 17, 2022

Added to this, Isaac Brizuela it is doubtful because he still has symptoms of a flu that left him out before Blue Crosswithout forgetting Fernando Beltranwho works separately after a blow he suffered before scratchedand finally, Jose Juan Maciaswho has knee ailments and is ruled out for both games.

Fernando Beltrán suffered from his injury and could not play Cruz Azul vs Chivashttps://t.co/ciD7gRrYrV pic.twitter.com/Pg1CsC6dwQ — Halftime (@halftime) April 17, 2022

In midfield I would again bet on Sergio Flores Y Ricardo Anglealso placing Allan Torres to build a double containment. Already as a center forward, Angel Zaldivar would be the chosen one, accompanied by Robert Alvarado before the suspension of Gruunless Cesar Huerta raise your hand to go boot.