Finally last Saturday Chivas returned to the path of victory by beating Cruz Azul by the minimum of Christian Calderon in it Aztec stadiumon Matchday 14 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX, giving him the chance that he can still enter the playoffs by being eleventh with 17 points.
Already thinking about his duel this Tuesday, April 19, against Xolos, the Guadalajara held their training session this Monday in Verde Valle, as they also have their sights set on the match next Saturday the 22nd against the Pumas in the Akron Stadiumduel of utmost importance in their aspirations.
Barely Marcelo Michel Leano left the technical direction, the rojiblanco team was able to win, under the command of Richard ChainSD of Tapatio of the Expansion Leaguewhich made several changes before Machinechanging to a line of five and placing a nominal ‘9’, something that the previous helmsman ruled out.
It should be remembered that the Sacred Flock will not be able to count on all those who played against the sky blue, as Alexis Vegawho was expelled for getting involved with the Uruguayan Ignatius Riverosince he recalled a previous injury caused by the charrúa in the CAR while playing a preparation duel.
Added to this, Isaac Brizuela it is doubtful because he still has symptoms of a flu that left him out before Blue Crosswithout forgetting Fernando Beltranwho works separately after a blow he suffered before scratchedand finally, Jose Juan Maciaswho has knee ailments and is ruled out for both games.
Taking all this into account, it is likely that String repeat your bet that led you to win the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. I would be in the arch again Miguel Jimenezdefended in central by Hiram Wed, Gilberto Sepulveda Y Jesus Chiqueteappearing on the sides The Chicote Calderon Y Carlos Cisneros.
In midfield I would again bet on Sergio Flores Y Ricardo Anglealso placing Allan Torres to build a double containment. Already as a center forward, Angel Zaldivar would be the chosen one, accompanied by Robert Alvarado before the suspension of Gruunless Cesar Huerta raise your hand to go boot.
Therefore, this would be the starting eleven of the Chivas chosen by String to be measured at Tijuana: Miguel Jimenez; Hiram Wed, ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete, ‘Chicote’ Calderon, Carlos Cisneros; ‘Walrus’ Flowers, Allan Torres, ‘Canelo’ Angle; ‘Louse’ Alvarado Y ‘Chelo’ Zaldivar.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#eleven #Chivas #face #Xolos #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply