This is a possible Pellegrini eleven for the Copa del Rey final. He would come out with everything in a game to life or death where Betis plays it:
He has not had his best season since he has made big mistakes, but he is Pellegrini’s trusted goalkeeper, he will be under the sticks in the grand final.
He has been one of the revelation signings in La Liga. Héctor came from Arsenal to play games of this caliber. His season has been more than remarkable.
After a long career where he has gone through clubs like Barcelona and Dortmund, he has settled in Betis and is the leader that the team needs in defense. On Saturday he will have a great opportunity to remind Barsa that they made a mistake with him.
The Argentine has had a very good season together with Marc despite the fact that in the last stretch of the season they have been somewhat weaker. On Saturday they will be able to put the brooch on the year.
After the exhibition he gave against Real Sociedad, he reaches the Cup Final more than rested after not playing on the last day. He will undoubtedly be the starter in the duel against Valencia.
One of the most underrated players in La Liga and who has given the best performance this year. He does everything perfectly, he never gives an extra touch, he defends and contributes a goal, a great player.
He has made a season despite having been somewhat weaker in the last months of the competition. His contribution to the team along with William’s is unbeatable.
He is one of the pillars of this team. The quality overflows in his legs. A player like him who has had an ordeal with injuries deserves to be able to play in a grand final like this.
The Betis goal man has in front of him the great opportunity to be important in a final for his team. Next year there is a World Cup and Luis Enrique likes his game.
One of the players with the highest quality in all of La Liga. If his nerves don’t betray him, he can win the final by himself. Betis depends a lot on Nabil.
The Panda will have a final to which they have reached with so many of their very important. Let’s remember the goal he scored against Rayo Vallecano at the Vallecas Stadium.
