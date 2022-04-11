Bayern Munich is playing against Villarreal to be in the semifinals of the Champions League. After giving a bad image at the Estadio de la Cerámica, the best thing they got was the result. This is the possible eleven that Flick can draw:
He is the captain of Bayern, if Neuer is fit he is a top 3 in the world. Against Villarreal it is expected to be decisive in order to go through the round.
He is not having one of the best seasons of his life and the criticism and rumors of a possible exit are beginning to sound, but before a World Champion like him, there can be no doubt. He will start on the right.
Like Pavard, he is leaving many doubts. He signed for Bayern after having very good performances with Lepzig. He is a central defender with a lot of projection, but he is having defensive failures due to lack of concentration.
A player who always delivers. He will lead Bayern from behind, he is the best player in the German defense right now. Davies’ injury has caused him to pick up a lot of stripes.
He has just received the award for the best CONCACAF player of the year. He is a dagger down the left flank and has a lot of weight in Bayern’s game. Against Villarreal they need the best of him to be able to come back.
It is being a season in which we are not hearing much about him. Between not getting vaccinated and Covid we have missed a lot of Joshua. Against Villarreal, Bayern needs the best version of him.
He will return to eleven on Tuesday to give Bayern everything that Musiala did not contribute in the first leg. The team needs his dedication and sacrifice to be able to come back against Villarreal.
We do not know if he will play with a changed leg or with a natural leg, but we do know that he must be the Coman of the big nights if they want to have options to pass. The self-confidence and imbalance of the French are necessary in Munich.
He sat on the bench in the first leg and gave Flick every reason that he was wrong. A decisive player like Leroy cannot be on the bench in such a big event. In the return he will be the starter.
The undetectable player for the defenses will return to the charge on Tuesday to give his team a pass to the semifinals of the highest European competition. He will accompany Lewandowski upstairs.
One of the most renowned players in recent years has a litmus test ahead of him. Bayern needs the goals to fall out of their pockets like all this time ago.
