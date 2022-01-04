Barça is still in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak and tomorrow it will play again, this time, a Cup match. This tournament has already shown that despite the category of rivals, there is no easy match, so although the substitutes and Barça reserves are of a high level, they will not be able to relax against a Linares who will dream of a historic victory in his field.
For this game we will have some doubts until the last moment, but everything indicates that the Blaugrana team will have 13 casualties, which makes it very difficult to make an alignment, also taking into account that the team played this weekend and will do it again next. Xavi will hardly be able to rotate and they will have to play practically the same as against Mallorca. Luckily for the Blaugranas, who can be almost certainly Dani Alves, because being already in 2022, you can register.
With the most likely loss of Dest, the Brazilian will start his first official match after his return to the Catalan team. Who still will not be able to play is the other signing, Ferran Torres, who has not yet been registered by the Financial Fair Play. The club seeks to release players to be able to register it, but has not yet been able to.
Barça will at least recover Jordi Alba, who could even play as a winger if Xavi does not recover troops on the offensive plot, the one most punished by the outbreak and injuries. Luuk de Jong will surely be the 9th, which shows that despite his more than possible departure, the Dutchman is a professional willing to defend the Blaugrana shirt until the end. Let’s go with eleven.
Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Pique, Eric García, Araujo; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig, Jutglà, Jordi Alba, Luuk de Jong.
#eleven #Barça #play #Linares #Copa #del #Rey #Xavi #put
Leave a Reply