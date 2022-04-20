This is the eleven that Xavi will take out against the txuriurdin team:
Guaranteed position for the German goalkeeper who has been one of Barça’s best since the national team break that cut short the positive line.
Sergiño Dest will occupy the right back ahead of Dani Alves. Of the little salvageable of the match against Cádiz.
Ronald Araujo will return to the starting lineup after the penalty he had to suffer in Monday’s game. Lenglet will return to the bench.
Eric García will start despite his recent bad games. Gerard Piqué has been discharged, but perhaps it’s a bit soon considering the recent injury and the controversies that have been tormenting him.
Jordi Alba will play on the left as a result of the absence of a substitute left-back for guarantees.
Sergio Busquets will handle the midfield as usual. The absence of Badía is one of the worst nightmares for this Barça.
Gavi will have to recover after his discreet game against Cádiz. He cannot be blamed, because almost none of his teammates were up to the task.
The Dutch player was surely the worst of Monday’s game. Pedri’s injury guarantees him the starting role, but if he continues at this level it is very likely that next year he will have to endure many games from the bench.
Ousmane Dembélé will play on the right wing. The French player has been the team’s most decisive footballer for two months.
On the left Ferran Torres, who has suffered an incredible accumulation of minutes but until Ansu Fati returns he will not be able to rest.
At the point of attack we will have the Gabonese striker. He did not start against Cádiz to rest but Xavi had to put him in the second half.
#eleven #Barça #face #Real #Sociedad
