Atlético is coming off a great game against Espanyol, coming back in the added period with a final goal from Carrasco. The top part of the LaLiga table is on fire, those from Cholo need to get the three points before the break for the Copa del Rey yes or yes. This is his possible eleven:
He is performing at a good level, but it has nothing to do with last year’s performances. His game against Espanyol cost Atleti a goal as a beginner goalkeeper.
Essential in the Cholo team. He is one of the few players who has clear ideas when he catches the ball from three forward field fours.
One of the most undervalued center backs in the world. His contribution to this team is immense. He is a central defender with Atlético de Madrid DNA who is always there in difficult moments.
A player who has had an immediate adaptation in Simeone’s team. He is always well placed, hard from above, but he fails when he gets the ball out. Player for many years at Wanda.
He is having a very good season under the orders of Simeone on the left-handed lane. With Felipe out, he will play as left back.
After scoring the goals of the victory against Espanyol, his ownership is more than expected. He will play down the left lane in search of another two goals that can give Atlético victory against a difficult rival.
It is the engine of Atlético de Madrid. He sins a lot of not playing vertically many times, but the captain is in all of them. He is unimaginable an Atleti without Koke in the midfield.
He is being the revelation player of the year. Today he is indisputable for Simeone in the center of the rojiblanco field. He is an octopus. He covers a lot of ground and builds a lot of play.
Atlético’s plague of injuries means that Correa has to return to Cholo Simeone’s starting eleven. The Argentine is synonymous with goals.
With Joao Felix Cunha’s injury, he will have a very tough role to replace him. Atlético’s fittest player won’t be there and Cunha, who hasn’t had much of a leading role, will have to contribute a lot to the attack to beat Granada.
Antoine is no longer what he was. He still understands football perfectly but he has lost a lot of speed. The tie against City with Griezmann in 2016 would have passed.
