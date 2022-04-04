Atlético de Madrid will face Manchester City this Tuesday in their first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Simeone’s men have been paired with a strong rival and this could be their starting eleven.
It is not news that the Slovenian has been one of the best goalkeepers in recent years, and this year more of the same. Oblak is averaging one goal conceded per game this season and is coming off a clean sheet in his last Champions League game.
Savic has carved out a niche for himself as a starter in the Atleti squad and since then he has practically never dropped out of the eleven. Essential player for the team.
Like his partner, Giménez has been left with a fixed position in the defense of three that Simeone has been proposing lately in these years. Although he is doubtful for the match, if he arrives he will start.
Reinildo has made an immediate impact since Atlético closed his deal with OSC Lille. Important player for Cholo who does not miss a game.
Herrera has become an undisputed starter in the rojiblanco team based on good performances on the pitch. The last Mexican of the tournament is doubtless the same as Giménez, but if he arrives he will be the starter.
The Spaniard played the previous game in the middle of the field, but he will probably return to the position where he has become a player, the right wing. He contributes in all facets of the game and is a key piece in this scheme.
The Argentine has liked Atlético and will probably start against City. He rested 45 minutes against Alavés and has just scored two goals in the national team break.
Koke has been the base of the Atletico midfield for several years now. He plays it all and brings an indispensable balance to the game. Undisputed headline.
Since he moved his position to the left lane he seems to be another player. Unbalanced and goalscorer, Lodi is having a great season. He scored against United.
His return to Atleti this season has been very good for both of them. The Frenchman is taking full advantage of his loan and has Simeone’s confidence to continue leading the Atletico attack alongside Joao Félix.
The young Portuguese player is one of the best players in Spain today. He comes from sealing the qualification of his team to the World Cup in Qatar and scoring two goals in his last league game. He is the center of the rojiblanco project and one of the future stars of world football.
