Atlético de Madrid faces Mallorca this Sunday in LaLiga Santander but with an eye on Wednesday’s game where they will have to come back against Manchester City if they want to be in the Champions League semi-finals.
For his visit to Son Moix, Simeone will draw the following starting eleven:
The Slovenian goalkeeper is a fixture under the sticks and in each game he usually leaves us great saves that are worth points. If Atleti wants to win against Mallorca, the first step is to keep a clean sheet.
A fixed in the eleven for Simeone and it is not for less. The Montenegrin delivers in every match and no one can take his place away from him. He is one of the pillars of this team and against Mallorca he will lead the defense.
With Giménez injured, Felipe will have a new opportunity to start. The Brazilian has alternated good games with others that leave much to be desired. Tomorrow he will play in the center of the defense.
The center from the left will be Reinildo. The Mozambican is one of the best news of this Atleti, he has not needed an adaptation process and it seems that he has been playing in this team all his life. Indispensable.
The right lane will be occupied by Sime Vrsaljko, who is favored by this Cholo system. The Croatian returned with enthusiasm against Alavés, although tomorrow he will have to be more vigilant so as not to make mistakes that could harm his team.
No matter what state of form you are in, seeing Koke out of the starting eleven is practically impossible. The captain will be the one who controls the game against the Balearic team.
In the left lane Simeone has two great candidates: Yannick Carrasco and Renan Lodi. The Brazilian started against City and it is possible that Simeone will give him a break thinking precisely about Wednesday’s game.
The closer he plays to the area, the more his virtues are used, and now that he no longer plays in the right lane, he is having a greater role in the team’s game. Of course, we are still waiting for the best version of him.
The Frenchman is having what is surely his best season as a rojiblanco, however against City he did not have his best performance. Tomorrow against Mallorca, Atleti will need a better day than at the Etihad.
The Frenchman has become a fixture in the eleven ahead of Luis Suárez or Ángel Correa who will not be able to play in Mallorca due to suspension. Atleti noted Griezmann’s absence a lot when he was injured.
The Portuguese pearl is at his best since he arrived at Atlético de Madrid and best of all is that he has found regularity. He will be Griezmann’s partner at the top of the attack.
