Atlético de Madrid is preparing for a season in which it hopes to give a better version than the previous one, and the last friendly match it will play will be against Juventus.
The meeting was scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday at 8:30 p.m., in Tel Aviv. However, the match has been suspended due to security problems in Israel due to possible attacks. At the moment it is not known if it will resume on another date, or if the teams will finally play in another place.
For the match, it is most likely that Cholo will try again with the 1-3-5-2 system, since in this way, he would have tested with sufficient security the two possible schemes that he will alternate during the season. Both have gone well for the rojiblanco team, so it is good that the players have practiced it well before LaLiga begins next week.
In this scheme, Oblak is immovable under the sticks, and in the line of three central defenders we could see Reinildo, Giménez and Savic, although Cholo could try other players to see how they respond. The truth is that if this system is going to be used more times, Atlético needs one more center-back in the squad.
On the flanks Nahuel Molina seems to have already earned the position on the right, and on the left it is likely that we will see Carrasco, who in that position as left lane has performed very well. Inside, Kondogbia and Koke could play as a double pivot, leaving Marcos Llorente more free. Lemar could also be a good option, but the Spaniard could start with an advantage. And above, the great doubt will be Joao Félix’s partner, since Griezmann is one of the favorites, but the Portuguese seems to perform better with a striker of Cunha’s profile. This would be the eleven:
Oblak; Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Nahuel Molina, Kondogbia, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Carrasco; Joao Felix, Cunha.
#eleven #Atlético #Madrid #Juventus #match #finally #played
Leave a Reply