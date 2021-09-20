Atlético de Madrid have not started the season as well as expected. The colchoneros accumulate two draws from five league games and another draw in the Champions League. They accuse the little goal, due to the lack of chances. They will try to compensate against Getafe, penultimate with full losses and eight goals against.
This is the possible XI of Simeone to face the azulón team:
Jan Oblak is fixed in the goal. The Slovenian does not lower the level and remains in the elite of goalkeepers. Crises go through neighborhoods … and never reach yours.
Kieran Trippier will continue as right back. Vrsaljko does not have the confidence of Siemone and, faced with the casualties in midfield, Marcos Llorente will play in midfield.
Felipe is the rotation center-back and will appear in the game against Getafe. Simeone already gave him entry for Savic in the Champions League match against Porto and will repeat the rotation.
Atlético de Madrid needs the best version of José María Giménez. This implies that not only must he perform and lead the defense, but he must also contribute in attack and become strong in set pieces.
Getafe is very weak in the pressure and the exit of the ball by Mario Hermoso can wreak havoc in the center of the rival field. The defender is trained to find new passing lanes.
Atlético de Madrid needs to add assets in attack. Yannick Carrasco will start from the left lane with a clear offensive vocation, he will play as a winger in the attack plays.
Kondogbia has problems and is a doubt for the game against Getafe. If the French is not 100%, Herrera will play. The Mexican already played from the bench the last game.
Marcos Llorente is the fittest player at Atlético de Madrid. When the ball passes through his boots, football speeds up and things happen. You have to get closer to the area.
Rodrigo de Paul has to take advantage of the losses of Koke and Lemar to gain a place in the eleven of Atlético de Madrid. The rojiblancos do not reach danger zones with clarity, their job is to find that path.
Simeone must bet on Griezmann or Correa for this match. He will opt for Correa due to the good level shown in the league start. Removing him from the area has not been a good option. Griezmann will play the weekend.
Luis Suárez has the position assured in the rojiblanca attack point. The Uruguayan rotated against Atheltic and will play as a starter against Getafe. You need to go one step further.
