Next Saturday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m., Atlético de Madrid will receive a visit from Alavés. Here we leave you the possible line-up of the mattress team for this match corresponding to matchday 30 of LaLiga.
The Slovenian goalkeeper is once again showing his true level. When he is at this level he is one of the best in the world
The Croatian is a reliable player in his position, a guaranteed player.
He is a regular in the Argentine coach’s plans. He will surely repeat starting on defense.
The Uruguayan player is synonymous with claw. The leader of the defense of Atlético de Madrid.
The new signing of Atlético de Madrid has landed on the right foot in the Spanish capital, he has made a hole in the starting 11.
With the arrival of Reinildo, he has seen changes in his game plans. We will surely see him later.
The African midfielder plays a spectacular role every time he jumps onto the green. Possibly we will see him in the title
One of the most complete players today. The Spanish player was key in last year’s triumphs for the Madrid team.
The Frenchman is one of the best players in the squad. If he’s available, he’ll almost certainly be the starter.
The French player is in a sweet moment. One of the players with the best dynamics in the squad.
He is the pearl of this Atlético de Madrid, the Portuguese player has the skills to be one of the best.
#eleven #Atlético #Madrid #Alavés
Leave a Reply