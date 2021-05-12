Possible eleven of Atlético and Real Sociedad.

Atlético and Real Sociedad will meet tonight (10pm) at the Wanda Metropolitano with LaLiga at the head of the rojiblancos. It is only worth winning. And, for this, Simeone seems to have it clear. With the only doubt in his team of Giménez, who drags annoyances, and Felipe, and only one casualty, that of Lemar, injured in the 12th minute of the Camp Nou. The Frenchman suffers “an injury, a myotendinous injury in the left thigh” according to the medical report issued by Atlético on Monday and that of Real Sociedad will be the first of the two games that, from the club’s medical services, they estimate that he will be lost .

Saúl seems to be the one chosen by the Argentine coach to take Lemar’s place. João Félix, meanwhile, a substitute at the Camp Nou, could also return to Atlético’s eleven. The eleven men chosen by Simeone by Simeone, therefore, would be Oblak in goal; Trippier, Savic, Felipe or Giménez and Hermoso in the line of four behind. Llorente and Carrasco would occupy the bands, Koke and Saúl in the center of the field and João Félix would be Suárez’s companion above.

Meanwhile, Imanol does not recover anyone. Already classified for Europe, he travels to Madrid with one goal: to be fifth. And it will do so in the week in which Oyarzabal will complete 200 games with the elastic txuri-urdin (today, 199). An Oyarzabal that seems to arrive physically just at the end of the season. Carlos Fernández, Merino, Aihen Muñoz and Sangalli are out due to injury. Miguel Ángel Moyá will start against his exes. Remiro; Zaldua, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Monreal; Zubimendi, Guevara; Portu, Silva, Oyarzabal; and Isak It seems that they will be his eleven chosen ones.