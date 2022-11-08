One of the main responsible for having consummated the title of the Tuzos from Pachuca it was Victor Guzman. The player left behind the controversies, the scandals and returned to his pleasant soccer, a situation that has caused him to be one of the ‘big fish’ in the transfer market.
The ‘Pocho’ will not continue with those of La Bella Airosa and some national teams have already raised their hands to take over their services, so they will have to work hard to convince the player and the Pachuca managers.
The ‘girlfriends’ of ‘Pocho’
According to information from Andres Gonzalez of aztec tvthere is a real interest on the part of the Chivas from Guadalajara, a team in which he played briefly. Due to the bad tournaments of the rojiblancos, they want to have Guzmán again among their ranks.
Although the people of Guadalajara will not have it easy at all, and it is that along the way it has appeared Monterre Stripedand, together with the most millionaire squad of recent tournaments and who will not hesitate to throw the house out the window to hire Victor Guzman and thus win the signing.
In case his contract with the aforementioned clubs does not materialize, there is a possibility for him to go to the MLS, where he would fall well due to his skills shown.
This is how the 27-year-old winger, who has a leg market value of 6.50 million dollars, will soon be changing airs, where he will seek to maintain the level of play he showed in this year that is about to close. .
