The world of football has been shaken by this morning's announcement: Thomas Tuchel will no longer be the coach of Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign. This announcement has unleashed a wave of speculation about what the German coach's next destination will be, with several renowned teams in his sights. Below, we analyze in detail Tuchel's possible destinations:
The announced departure of Xavi Hernández leaves a significant void on the Camp Nou bench. While names like De Zerbi and Flick are being considered, Tuchel's experience in managing high-calibre teams makes him an attractive candidate for Barcelona. His ability to implement innovative tactics and his track record of success in European competitions could fit well with the Catalan club's playing philosophy. Furthermore, his ability to develop young talent could be crucial as Barcelona look to rejuvenate their squad.
With Jürgen Klopp in his final season at the helm of Liverpool, the club is on the hunt for a suitable successor. Tuchel emerges as a viable option, especially given his successful tenure in the Premier League with Chelsea. His pragmatic tactical approach and ability to adapt to different styles of play could be just what Liverpool need to stay competitive in the elite of European football.
Although Tuchel has refused to coach the German national team in the past, his name continues to be mentioned as a possible successor to Julian Nagelsmann after the European Championship. His innovative tactical approach and ability to motivate players could revitalize a national team looking to regain its status as a world power.
The reigning Serie A champions are going through a moment of transition, and Tuchel could be considered to lead this renewal process. His ability to organize solid defenses and build from the bottom up could be just what Napoli need to establish themselves as a regular contender in Serie A and European competitions. Additionally, his track record of success in competitive leagues such as the Bundesliga and Premier League make him an attractive candidate for a team looking to stay at the top of Italian football.
Although it seems the least likely destination, Tuchel's record in the Premier League cannot be ignored. His ability to organize tactically disciplined teams and his ability to maximize the potential of his players could be attractive to a Manchester United in search of stability and sustained success. However, with ten Hag's current management and the uncertainty surrounding the club's sporting project, Tuchel is unlikely to be considered a serious option at this time.
Although it seems unlikely given Tuchel's recent departure from the club, an eventual return to Chelsea cannot be completely ruled out if circumstances allow. If Mauricio Pochettino, the current Blues coach, fails to achieve the goals set by the club, the door could open for a Tuchel return. His successful time at Stamford Bridge, culminating in winning the Champions League, makes him a figure much loved by the Chelsea fans and management. Should the opportunity arise, it would not be surprising to see Tuchel back in charge of the London team.
