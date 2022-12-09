Luis Enrique leaves the Spanish team after having once again managed to unite an important part of the country, forgetting the rest of the national conflicts, to support a team full of young and exciting players who, despite having put everything their part, they have not been able to pass the round of 16.
The national team is already history for Luis Enrique, and Luis Enrique is already history for our team. Everything indicates that the time has come for “Lucho” to return to the bench of a club, and today in 90min we bring you the three most plausible options to host what is already one of the best coaches of all time:
El Cholo is still in office but he is no longer untouchable. The Argentine coach isn’t getting the hang of it this season, and it’s just that he hasn’t seemed capable of getting his players to play the football he professes for a few years now. The mattress set has two solutions; carry out a squad facelift or do without your coach. Both parties cannot continue living together looking for a hegemony that will not come to pass. In the event that the idea is to say goodbye to, or agree to, Simeone’s goodbye, Luis Enrique presents himself as the perfect coach to lead a squad that has the players that Atlético de Madrid has.
The bad start to the campaign suggests that we are getting closer to the goodbye of one of the best managers in the club’s history: Jürgen Klopp. The German took Liverpool from the Europa League, and six years later he has managed to sneak him into three Champions League finals. A job for history. Perhaps it is time for the two to separate their paths, and as is the case with Atleti, Liverpool have many players with the profile of Luis Enrique.
We do not move from the Premier League but in this case we travel to London. A couple of months ago Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel and hired Graham Potter. The former Brighton coach has not achieved the expected results, and if the team continues along this line of play and results, it seems unlikely that the Englishman will hold out until the end of the season, and as happens with the two teams mentioned above, Luis Enrique will to be topping the list of possible replacements for any great outfit.
