Since Ancelotti left Everton, James Rodríguez’s career has stagnated to the point that today he doesn’t even have a club. The Colombian took a first step towards football in Qatar, where he actually filled his portfolio but lost his level of play. Then he got a place in Europe in the Greek league with Olympiacos, although his performance was below what was expected of a star of his fame, a fact that led the club to terminate his contract after a couple of months. of work.
Today the former Real Madrid is in free agency awaiting the arrival of the summer transfer market, where he will surely have a significant number of offers to resume his career that is currently on pause. According to the market specialist journalist Ekrem Konur, James has varied options around several clubs in the world, with Serie A being the league where the ’10’ has the greatest number of suitors.
Botafogo is the only club that is in formal negotiations with James to close his signing, however, the Brazilian club has not received a final yes or no from the player as he is postponing his decision pending more offers . There are 6 teams in Italy that are analyzing his arrival for the following year. He also has options to return to Portugal and France, finally other teams within America have him on the wish list, clubs from Brazil, the United States and quite possibly teams in Mexico and Argentina.
#destinations #James #Rodríguez #summer #market #teams #Italy #Portugal #France
Leave a Reply