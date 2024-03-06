As we have informed you in 90min, right now Henry Martín's future seems to be more outside than inside América, the footballer and the Eagles board have been negotiating the renewal of his contract for months without success, at this point, the agreement is far from being finalized. close and it has become even more complicated since due to his contract being less than six months old, several clubs are already in formal talks with the Mexican National Team forward to bring him into their ranks.
The relationship between Ortíz and Henry is more than positive, the coach has asked the board of directors of the royal team for his signing and the Monterrey club will do everything possible to close his arrival, knowing that it will also be a great market opportunity since he would arrive for free and only They must offer you a big salary.
The galaxy is looking for a striker and the idea is for him to be Mexican to replicate the formula of Javier Hernández, who beyond his questionable sporting performance, sold plenty of shirts, remembering that in Los Angeles there is a huge Mexican community of more than 6 million. people.
It is reported that the Galaxy is not the only United States club in communication with Henry, a couple of other teams in the MLS have already sounded out the Mexican, however, these clubs are unknown.
Since the close of the last World Cup, clubs in the Arabian Pro League have been targeting the signing of Henry Martín and now as a free agent, there is no obstacle to seeking him. Of all the possible destinations, without a doubt this is the one that can put the most money on the Mexican table.
