Once again, the Mexican Edson Alvarez is ringing to reinforce other squads in Europe after their good performance in the Ajax Amsterdam from the Netherlands, where he has already won two Leagues, a Cup and a Super Cup.
Just this weekend, the Spanish Sergio Busquets announced his goodbye to Barcelona once his contract expires in the summer, therefore, El Machín is called to be his successor in the culé team, as reported by the company olocip, which carried out the investigation through Artificial Intelligence. After analyzing 1,500 players from 80 different leagues in the world, the Mexican would be the best of all. In addition to this, the newspaper De Telegraaf has pointed to Valencia as another possible destination.
At the same time, the pivot has been on the radar of different teams in the Premier League of England as the Newcastle United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal. The Blues they will prepare an offer for their services again after their departure was cut short in the past because the Children of the Gods asked for 50 million euros, while the magpies they were sending their people to follow him closely in the games because they are impressed with his performance; finally, the networks They have constantly sounded like one of the most interested and they would be preparing an offer to be able to convince the Dutch club.
Added to this, the youth squad America He has also been linked to two great German soccer players: the Bayern Munich and the Borussia Dortmund. The Steamroller I would look for it because it is of interest to the technician Thomas Tuchelwhile the aurinegro team has it as a wish and will seek to send an offer, negotiations have even begun, according to information handled by the newspaper Blind.
Finally, in Italy it has also sounded because supposedly the AC Milan I would not see it badly and last year they sent viewers to observe their performance, as well as that of their teammates. ajax. Supposedly the Amsterdam team would be ready to let the Aztec leave.
