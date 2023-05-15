THEY DID YOUR BARCELONA HOMEWORK! 📝

A company from Madrid, Spain called Olocip conducted an analysis using AI to find the perfect replacement for Sergio Busquets at Barcelona.

The AI ​​analyzed data from more than 1,500 players from around the world: its answer was Edson Alvarez pic.twitter.com/RNWUqnP4gg

– Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) May 14, 2023