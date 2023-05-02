The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament has ended and Club América is waiting for its rival for the quarterfinals and while that happens, future changes are expected for the Apertura 2023 that is coming up.
And it is that like every semester, several casualties are coming within the blue cream team and the extreme charrúa, brian rodriguez He would be one of them, after in recent weeks his appearances with the Eagles were not entirely satisfactory, coupled with the strong competition that exists on the campus.
In such a way, that the South American would already be wanted by the Penarol from his country, a team that is in fact where he came from as a professional.
In the words of the president of the Uruguayan team, during the summer they will explore the possibility of signing their youth squad and another class of players in the same situation, this in response to the request for reinforcements while stating that there is total confidence in the current elements of the squad . Let’s remember that the fans of Penarol has requested the return of Rodriguez for a few weeks, because they have seen the little activity and the low value that the player has in Coapa.
After his participation against Bravosit became clear that Rodriguez Right now he is not the player that was expected, since he missed several opportunities and earned the attention of the fans. It is true that Fernando Ortiz He continues to give opportunities, but he does the same with Roger Martinezso it may be a good option to let the player out if a good offer arrives.
