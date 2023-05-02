“We have faith in the team we have and in the replacements that have appeared for Laquintana. “Pato” Sánchez, Brian Mansilla, Nico Rossi, Kevin Méndez and Máximo Alonso. Starting in the middle of the year we will think about the Brian Rodríguez”.

🗣️ Ignacio Ruglio, President of Peñarol in @FxCarve pic.twitter.com/HvMIi4NPQk

— Hernán Braga (@hernanbraga1) April 20, 2023