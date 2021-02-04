Atlanta United, the MLS team led by Gabriel Heinze and in which former Racing Lisandro López will play, is preparing an offer for the youth Santiago Sosa and several of River’s fans have already shouted in the sky for the figure for the that the 21-year-old would leave, that he would sign a millionaire contract for 5 seasons. It transpired that the cast of the United States would keep the midfielder in exchange for 6 million dollars free for the cast of Núñez, who would keep a percentage (30%) of a future sale. The relationship between the leaders of Atlanta and those of River has been fluid since the transfer of Gonzalo Martínez in 2019.

The possible departure of the midfielder, who will travel to the northern country on Sunday, reignited the debate among fans on social networks. Is it really little money that will enter through Sosa? Or is it a considerable number considering that he is a player who barely started 11 times? One piece of information can be revealing: the juvenile’s exit clause is $ 20 million. And more: a couple of years ago, Everton of England had offered 15 million euros for the Mercedes-born, but the pass could not be made due to issues related to work permits required by the Premier League.

Eyelashes and this leadership sells you to santiago sosa for 6 million, a gift – Gaston (@RiveryoteamoArg) February 4, 2021

Let the blind fan who cries be afraid of being given to Santiago Sosa please. With the Argentine economy destroyed today, anyone who throws dollars at him runs away, it is easy to talk with his shirt on when the players are people and have a family behind. – Mᴀᴜ (@_maurogrand) February 4, 2021

Atlanta United would put six million dollars to take Santiago Sosa, a 21-year-old kid with a good future, from River. Angelici in Boca sold Balerdi for 12M euros and with less than 10 games in first. The best negotiator in the history of Argentine football, by far. – Sports Satire (@SatiraDeporOK) February 4, 2021

It is known that the clause is for decoration, but 6 is very little, at least it should be 8 or 10, and irresistible as it is branded from the leadership it would be 12. – FROM RIVER ALWAYS! (@ Leo_RP17) February 4, 2021

The income of dollars by Sosa would be added to those that will leave the sale of Ignacio Fernández to Brazil (another 6 million dollars) and then the millionaire cast will be able to go out to the market for the tranquility of Marcelo Gallardo, which intends at least three reinforcements (one per line). The first target, it is known, is Agustín Palavecino, a midfielder for Deportivo Cali from Colombia.

There was also encouraging news for the Doll: Franco Armani arranged its renewal for two years. Thus, the goalkeeper will stay in the River until mid-2023. Octopus he joined that of Matías Suárez and in the next few days Milton Casco will extend their bond.

The new firms of Rafael Santos Borré, Gonzalo Montiel and Nicolás De La Cruz, whose contracts expire in June, remain to be defined now. Will they please Gallardo now that several million dollars will come in?