The final of the Argentine Cup between Estudiantes de La Plata and Defensa y Justicia has a confirmed date and stadium: it will be next Wednesday, December 13, at the Ciudad de Lanús Stadium, with the presence of both fans.
“Pincha” arrives after eliminating Boca Juniors, beating them 3 to 2 in the semi-finals of the tournament, while the other semi-final went to Varela’s “Halcón”, for having beaten another of the so-called “big five”, San Lorenzo de Almagro. Precisely that clash was also in Lanús, and saw Vaccari’s team win 1-0 with a goal from Solari.
Remembering that the current champion is Patronato, which defeated Talleres de Córdoba in the last final, we review the possible formations.
Halcón de Varela will play its first final in the competition after having left Ituzaingó, Centro Español, Estudiantes de Río Cuarto, Chaco For Ever and San Lorenzo on the way in the semifinal. Julio Vaccari has only one doubt: if he arrives Gabriel Alanis could repeat the XI that took the field against the “Ciclón”, otherwise it will enter Castellani.
Before reaching this stage, Estudiantes de La Plata defeated Independiente de Chivilcoy in the first round, then left out All Boys, later Independiente and Huracán to, finally, beat Boca in the semifinal, as we mentioned above .
Regarding the team, the presence of Gaston Benedetti It is the great unknown of DT Eduardo Domínguez to define the Estudiantes formation, since he suffered a sprained left ankle and is a doubt at left back. If he doesn’t arrive, he will play Eros Mancuso.
Goalkeeper: Bologna;
Defenders: Sant’Anna, Malatini, Cardona, Soto
Frills: Alanís or Castellani, López; Bogarín, Togni, Solari;
Fronts: Fernandez
Goalkeeper: Mariano Andujar;
Defenders: Leonardo Godoy, Santiago Núñez, Zaid Romero and Benedetti or Mancuso
Frills: Fernando Zuqui, Jorge Rodríguez and José Sosa;
Fronts: Benjamín Rollheiser, Guido Carrillo and Franco Zapiola.
