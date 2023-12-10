🏟️ CONFIRMED: THE FINAL GOES TO LANÚS Students 🆚 Defense and Justice will be played at the Grana stadium 🗓️ Wednesday 12/13

⌚️ 9:10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/HWqXYdmkbC — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) December 6, 2023

EVERYONE TOGETHER AT THE FINAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL ARGENTINE CUP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JJAizht70y — Defense and Justice (@ClubDefensayJus) November 24, 2023

Regarding the team, the presence of Gaston Benedetti It is the great unknown of DT Eduardo Domínguez to define the Estudiantes formation, since he suffered a sprained left ankle and is a doubt at left back. If he doesn’t arrive, he will play Eros Mancuso.

Defenders: Sant’Anna, Malatini, Cardona, Soto

Frills: Alanís or Castellani, López; Bogarín, Togni, Solari;

Fronts: Fernandez

Defenders: Leonardo Godoy, Santiago Núñez, Zaid Romero and Benedetti or Mancuso

Frills: Fernando Zuqui, Jorge Rodríguez and José Sosa;