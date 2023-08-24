The possible death of the head of the Wagner Group ‘would not be a surprise to anyone’: White House

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
This was stated by a spokeswoman for the National Security Council of the US executive.
The possible death of the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a plane crash in Russia on Wednesday “would not come as a surprise to anyone” if confirmed, a senior White House official said.
(In context: Head of the Wagner group, on the passenger list of the plane that crashed in Russia)
“We have seen the reports. If it is confirmed, it would not be a surprise to anyone,” said Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the US executive’s National Security Council. President Joe Biden has also been kept apprised of the situation, the White House added.
(Developing).
AFP
