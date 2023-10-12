From El Chiringuito de Jugones they are closely following the possible signing of Kylian Mbappé that would make everything explode in 2024, first of all the presenter of this sports program has “jumped into the water” and has dared to announce the date on the that the French star would sign for Real Madrid.
The Mbappé thing with Real Madrid is being one of the great novels in each transfer market and now Josep Pedrerol has announced the signing of the French player for Real Madrid. It seems difficult to imagine after everything that happened previously but there are reasons when thinking about a scenario in which Real Madrid is aware of all the movements that concern this player.
For more news about Kylian Mbappé
The only reality for now is that the white club will not say anything publicly about the French attacker until the day he is no longer part of the Paris Saint Germain squad. Even so, Real Madrid knows that they are taking a risk, they know that Kylian Mbappé’s word is worth little seeing all the precedents that have occurred and knowing that Arab football can do something crazy and offer a million for the player.
“Who remembers Mbappé? Who misses Mbappé? The arrival of Bellingham has changed everything…His goals, charisma, commitment…Madrid fans enjoy Bellingham and PSG wonders what happens for Mbappé. It is clear, the Frenchman is no longer exciting, although when he signs for Madrid this summer everything will be different,” these were the words of the MEGA presenter in his routine editorial for Jugones.
Finally, only time will determine what will finally happen, but Mbappé and Real Madrid are united again and just a few months before the Frenchman ends his contract with PSG, he will be free on January 1
#date #Mbappés #signing #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply