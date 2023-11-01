“Prime”: the escalation of the conflict with Hamas threatens Israel with a 4% decline in GDP

Escalating fighting in the Middle East threatens Israel with a four percent drop in GDP from last year’s $473 billion. About probable damage reports “Prime” with reference to analysts’ calculations.

The intensifying conflict with Hamas could also lead to the loss of investors and capital flight from the Middle Eastern state. In addition, under such a scenario, a decline in the tourism sector, which plays an important role for the Israeli economy, is possible. As a result, if the forecast is realized, the country’s GDP could decline to $454 billion by the end of this year, said Hodja Kava, senior lecturer at the Department of Economic Theory of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. “We estimate that Israel’s GDP could decline between one and four percent,” he concluded.

In turn, Pavel Shashkov, an expert at the Yakov and Partners analytical center, included the risks of rising inflation in Israel in the list of potential threats. According to him, if the conflict in the Middle East escalates, the rate of growth in consumer prices in the country could reach a multi-year high. However, given the localized nature of the fighting in the region, the impact of the war on inflation “will be insignificant for both Israel and neighboring states,” the analyst concluded.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing a forecast by JPMorgan Chase & Co experts, reported that the Israeli economy, against the backdrop of escalation in the Gaza Strip, could shrink by 11 percent in annual terms in the fourth quarter. At the same time, the country’s GDP as a whole will grow by 2.5 percent in 2023 and by two percent in 2024. At the same time, analysts noted that assessing the impact of the war with Hamas on Israel’s economy “remains difficult due to the still very large uncertainty about the scale and duration of the conflict.”