60% of accidents and 30% of fatalities are caused by distractions, and smoking is a frequent cause of distraction. In addition, tobacco smoke alters motor and cognitive ability, you have less reflexes just when you need it most and thus it is easier to have an accident.

Smoking is a habit that is very harmful to health, which has led the authorities to try to limit its consumption as much as possible. Although it was rumored that they could raise it, at the moment it is not prohibited to do it in the car.

In Spain smoking in the car is not prohibited. However, if traffic enforcement officers consider that smoking is creating a distraction that puts road safety at risk, the driver can be penalized. The Traffic Regulations state that “the driver of a vehicle is obliged to maintain his own freedom of movement, the necessary field of vision and permanent attention while driving to guarantee his own safety, that of the rest of the occupants of the vehicle and the of other road users.

It is estimated that 3% of fires –21,000 in the last ten years– are caused by abandoned cigarette butts or thrown from vehicles. For this reason, throwing objects from moving cars, including cigarette butts, is fined up to €500 and the withdrawal of 6 points from the driving license.

In any case, if you smoke behind the wheel, great caution is required. Hands should not be released from the wheel and, above all, the car should be well ventilated. And it is that tobacco smoke is a consequence of the act of smoking that, in addition, can be very dangerous while driving.

Lighting a cigarette takes 4.1 seconds, which implies that you will be driving without concentration and without full attention on the road; In addition to circulating at 100 km/h, 113 meters are covered without full attention on the road, with a high risk of suffering a traffic accident.

Likewise, smoking it requires about three or four minutes, that is, about six kilometers with only one hand well placed on the wheel, which in normal situations is already dangerous in itself.

From the DGT recall that “the accumulation of cigarette smoke or heat can facilitate the onset of sleepiness behind the wheel”. Drowsiness does not only appear at critical moments, such as at noon or early morning, or on long journeys. The heat in the passenger compartment adds an extra risk that should not be neglected.

The solution so that tobacco and, in general, the heat of the car does not affect optimal driving conditions is as simple as adequate ventilation.

Opening the windows from time to time or using the air vents themselves (“always towards the body or arms, never directly towards the eyes”, they warn from the DGT) are the best solutions in this regard.