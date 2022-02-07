The match corresponding to day 4 of the Clausura 2022 tournament between FC Juárez and Club Deportivo Guadalajara was scheduled to take place last Saturday, February 5, in Ciudad Juárez, however, the weather situation did not allow the match to be played due to to the snowfall that fell in the border city and given the “Climate Alert” issued by Civil Protection of Chihuahua.
In this way, the commitment had to be rescheduled, so it will be played at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium next Wednesday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m., thanks to improved weather conditions.
The Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium will receive the Sacred Flock with 30% of the available capacity, as a measure for the health contingency due to COVID-19. Ciudad Juárez is currently at an orange epidemiological traffic light.
Those led by Ricardo Ferretti They are currently in seventh position, after two wins and one loss. In case of beating the rojiblanco team, they could climb to third position with a combination of results and a better goal difference than the Tuzos.
For their part, the rojiblancos received back Jose Juan Macias Y They want to return to the path of victory since, after starting Clausura 2022 by beating Mazatlán, they fell to the Tuzos and in their last presentation they could not go beyond a draw at home against Gallos Blancos.
Fortunately for the Sacred Flock, the waiting time was satisfactory for them because they were able to retrieve Jesus Angle Y Christian Calderon, who had tested positive for COVID-19 just as they might have back Cesar Huerta, who was the most recent case.
Chivas Lineup (4-3-3) | Raul Gudino; Carlos Cisneros, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Luis Olivas, Cristian Calderón; Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltran, Jesus Angulo; Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega and Angel Zaldivar.
