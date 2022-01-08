Chivas de Guadalajara will make its debut in the Clausura 2022 tournament this Sunday, January 9. The team led by Marcelo Michel Leaño comes with a lot of pressure to this duel after the disastrous season registered in 2021 and the lack of reinforcements for this tournament. El Rebaño Sagrado will debut in the competition at the Akron Stadium against Mazatlán FC; Before their fans, the rojiblancos will have to start with the right foot.
In a press conference prior to the start of the championship, Marcelo Michel Leaño, technical director of Chivas de Guadalajara, promised the fans that the club will fight for the title this semester and that it will change the opinion of fans who are not convinced of the project. For the Clausura 2022, the Flock only registered the discharge of Roberto Alvarado, who arrived from Cruz Azul in exchange for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga.
This would be Chivas’ starting lineup against Mazatlán on matchday 1 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament:
Goalkeeper: Raúl Gudiño
Defense: Antonio Briseño, GIlberto Sepúlveda, Miguel Ponce and Jesús Sánchez.
Midfielder: Alan Torres and Jesús Molina.
Forward: Alexis Vega, Ángel Zaldívar, César Huerta and Isaac Brizuela.
In the Clausura 2022, Chivas de Guadalajara was eliminated by Puebla in a play-off on penalties. Nicolás Larcamón’s team took advantage of the rojiblancos when they already had it under control. For this new season, the requirement of the Herd is minimal to reach the league.
