A fire in a nine-story residential building in Khabarovsk could have occurred because of a cigarette butt left in the apartment, the regional government reports.

The fire occurred a day earlier in a panel house on Belorusskaya Street. The source indicates that residents could suffocate in the smoke from a smoldering mattress that caught fire from an unextinguished cigarette butt.

According to the investigation, two children, their parents and grandfather were killed in the fire. The family was not registered as preventive.

At the moment, an investigative and operational group is working at the scene. A criminal case was initiated on the fact under the article “Causing death by negligence.”

In the course of the investigation, the investigators intend to assess the actions of officials of the prevention system, who are responsible for monitoring the living conditions of minors.

Earlier in the Novosibirsk region, a woman and five children were injured in a fire in a residential building, who were hospitalized after poisoning with carbon monoxide.