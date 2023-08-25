Boca is in a complicated situation facing Racing for the Quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores since it has this match against Sarmiento de Junín as a visitor for Date 2 of the 2023 League Cup. Xeneize comes from defeating Plantense 3-1 in his debut in this tournament while Verde ended a 6-game streak without knowing a victory after the 2-0 win against Tigre.
More news from Boca and all its current events:
Jorge Almirón is thinking about the duels against the Academy and even more so after not being able to get an advantage at La Bombonera after drawing 0-0 in a highly contested match in midfield. Taking these circumstances into account, the coach plans to take a team with a majority of substitutes to the Eva Perón stadium and rest the starters so that they arrive in the best way at the key duel for the most important tournament in South American football.
Knowing these circumstances, this is the probable team that Jorge Almirón will send to the green grass next Sunday from 5:00 p.m.:
Goalkeeper: Javi García: the historic goalkeeper will take the place left by Sergio Romero. He always rose to the occasion and is a benchmark within the squad.
Right side: Marcelo Weigandt: He stayed in Boca to fight it and this is an opportunity to add minutes to earn the consideration of Almirón.
Center Defender: Facundo Roncaglia: With the arrival of reinforcements, the veteran defender was relegated in the coach’s consideration and will be able to add minutes in few opportunities.
Center Defender: Bruno Váldez: The Paraguayan defender was also relegated with the reinforcements despite this, it is the first replacement in case a defender falls injured.
Left side: Marcelo Saracchi: The former River played his first minutes with Platense and he did it in a good way but he is in a very competitive position.
Left Midfielder: Ezequiel Bullaude: One of the most important reinforcements for this semester and will have the opportunity to add important minutes.
Center Midfielder: Jorman Campuzano: The Colombian has already added minutes since his return to Boca but he did not do it in the best way and now he will want to recover his form.
Right Midfielder: Juan Ramírez: Despite being one of the most resisted by the fans, the coach continues to give him opportunities in the starting eleven.
Rightmost: Exequiel Zeballos: Talented like few others on the squad, he wants to continue adding minutes to be able to be considered by Almirón for the starting team.
Center Forward: Darío Benedetto: Relegated by the arrival of Cavani, Pipa fell several steps in the consideration of Almirón and this is an opportunity to change this.
Leftmost: Lucas Janson: His good minutes in the first leg against Racing allow him to be the starter in this Xeneize match.
#Boca #lineup #play #Sarmiento #Date #League #Cup #starter #play
Leave a Reply