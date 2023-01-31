The race to stay with the highest Spanish competition continues for FC Barcelona Xavi. The culés have managed to stay at the top of the table by winning important games away and at home and with some “handicaps“important, such as the sanction of Lewandowski for so many games.
However, the Catalans have achieved their goal up to now, always add up. Xavi’s team prepares for another important and complicated duelvisit the Betis, in what corresponds to date number 17 of LaLiga. Next, we analyze and make a prediction about how Barça would come out against Betis.
BY: Ter Stegen – The German is practically immovable for Xavi and it is that his latest productions are quite high in all the competitions he disputes. He will be the starter for the next game against Betis.
RHP: Jules Koundé – The most reliable piece for Xavi in the right sector of the defense, without a doubt, is the Frenchman Jules Koundé. Xavi knows that he also has options with Araújo, but the Frenchman has shown to have better deployment and intelligence when he has to go as a right-back.
CB: Ronald Araujo – Another of the untouchables for Xavi, when he is physically fit, is the Uruguayan. He will very surely start as a starter against Betis.
CB: Eric Garcia – Xavi always seeks to rotate and oxygenate those who already have accumulated minutes and it is probably the right moment for Eric García, who has just played a very good game against Girona.
LI: Marcos Alonso – Another of those who could enter the starting lineup against Betis would be the newly renewed, Marcos Alonso.
CDM: Sergio Busquets– The one who cannot be missing, the axis of the culé club, Busquets. Xavi has him as the highest reference in the core of the field and he always makes good games.
CM: Gavi – One of the fans’ favorite players is Gavi and with his very good productions, he has established himself as the undisputed starter for this Barça. He will surely start against Betis.
CAM: Frenkie de Jong – Pedri is injured, but Xavi surely already has planned what rotation he will do and we will surely see the Dutch compose and finish the gestation zone against Betis.
IE: Ansu Fati – With Dembélé’s major injury, the most viable option for Xavi as a striker on the left will always be Ansu Fati. He is expected to start as a starter.
ED: Raphinha – Another of those who has a golden opportunity to take a step forward is the Brazilian and right winger, Raphinha. With Dembélé out, his time has come to shine and show why they signed him.
DC: Lewandowski – Finally, the Pole would start again and play in LaLiga after completing the matches due to suspension. He will surely come out of boot.
